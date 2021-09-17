A leopard cat was turned over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) by a concerned citizen, while two brown snakes were saved by members of its enforcement team in Puerto Princesa earlier this week.

The wildlife species were just among the many that had been turned over, voluntarily surrendered, and rescued these past months to the PCSDS, which is tasked by the policy-making body PCSD, to coordinate its policies and functions.

Genesis Segovia of Pathmosville Village in Barangay Tagburos handed over the leopard cat (Prionailurus bengalensis) to the PCSDS Enforcement Team on September 15, 2021, at approximately 5 p.m., according to a posted release by the PCSDS.

Segovia reported to the PCSDS that on August 7, 2021, a person from the municipality of El Nido caught the small wild cat supposedly for “consumption purposes”. He, however, rescued the animal and brought it to Puerto Princesa City to be turned over to the PCSDS.

- Advertisement -

The two brown tree snakes (Boiga irregularis) inside two plastic containers. (Photo from PCSDS)

The wildlife species had been turned over for rehabilitation to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) on September 15, the PCSDS said.

On September 14, two brown tree snakes (Boiga irregularis) were also rescued by personnel of the PCSDS Enforcement Team in Barangay San Pedro.

They received a report from a certain Maclenn Dimanalata regarding a snake that he discovered inside their home on Nadayao Road, Barangay San Pedro. A 50-centimeter-long brown tree snake was recovered.

On the same day, they received another report about a wounded brown tree snake that was found also in San Pedro. This second snake measured 155 centimeters in length.

They were also brought to the PWRCC for their rehabilitation on September 15.