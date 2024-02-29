The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) District Management Division Coron (DMD-Coron) and Calamian Monitoring and Enforcement Team, together with personnel of Coast Guard Station Northern Palawan (CGSNP), intercepted illegal live fish trading activities in Poblacion 3, Coron on Thursday, February 29.

PCSDS and PCG personnel conducted the operation that led to the confiscation of various live fish, including “loba,” “susie,” “champang,” “paeng,” “seamantis,” live red lobsters, and a live tiger lobster.

The capture and trade of these species are banned under PCSD Administrative Order Nos. 5 and 12.

“Efforts like these underscore the commitment of local authorities to preserve and safeguard the rich marine biodiversity of Coron, Palawan, ensuring its sustainability for future generations,” the PCSDS said in a statement Thursday.

The fishes were released back into their natural habitat at the Siete Pecados Marine Protected Area, in coordination with the Siete Pecados Marine Protected Area Management Board.