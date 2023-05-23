The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) has partnered with James Cook University (JCU) to drive maritime conservation efforts in Palawan.

The collaboration, which falls under the ambit of the Maritime 2.0 Project, aims to enhance the role of civil society organizations (CSOs) in the management and preservation of marine resources.

In a virtual meeting held on May 15, PCSDS and JCU discussed the logistics, scope, and partnership arrangements for the project.

Titled “Enhancing the Role of Civil Society Organizations in Southeast Asia in Marine Resource Management, Maritime Security, and Policy Implementation,” the Maritime 2.0 Project is a landmark initiative supported by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

With a primary focus on bolstering civil maritime security policies, frameworks, and capabilities, the four-year project strives to reinforce adherence to internationally established laws and rules-based norms.

Palawan has been selected as one of the key sites for Stream 3 of the project, which centers on Civil Society Engagement. PCSDS and JCU will collaboratively work towards fostering greater cooperation between CSOs and the government.

The project aims to accomplish this through capacity development, knowledge sharing, and the establishment of a Community of Practice (CoP) dedicated to effective and sustainable marine resource management.

Phase I of the project under Stream 3 will see the implementation of a Collaboration Agreement between PCSDS and JCU. This agreement serves as the initial step towards a joint effort in advancing the goals and objectives of the Maritime 2.0 Project in Palawan.

The partnership between PCSDS and JCU holds immense potential for driving significant advancements in maritime conservation in Palawan. By leveraging the expertise and resources of both organizations, the collaboration seeks to establish a robust framework for the protection and preservation of the region’s invaluable marine resources.

Through knowledge exchange and capacity-building initiatives, stakeholders will be equipped with the necessary tools and insights to actively contribute to policy formulation and implementation, ensuring the long-term health and sustainability of Palawan’s marine environment.

