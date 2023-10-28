The provincial government of Palawan, through the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) District Management Division (DMD) in Calamian, participated in the Provincial Development and Physical Framework Plan (PDPFP) Public Consultation for the Calamian cluster held on Friday, October 27.

Various department heads from the municipalities of Coron, Culion, Busuanga, and Linapacan took part in the consultation.

According to PCSDS, the goal of the activity was to present and assess key project initiatives for the development and progress of the Calamianes Island Group and the entire Palawan.

These projects will be realized through different development frameworks focusing on Settlement, Production, Protection, Infrastructure, and General Development.