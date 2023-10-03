The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) District Management Division (DMD)-South conducted the final project monitoring for the “Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR) 9160” On September 25, which has been impacting the lives of vulnerable communities in Balabac Island, including the indigenous peoples (IPs) of Balabac town.

The JFPR 9160 project, titled “Developing Sustainable Alternative Livelihood in the Coral Triangle,” is funded by the Asia Development Bank and JFPR 9160.

It has introduced alternative livelihood opportunities in the municipality of Balabac, such as seaweed farming, goat raising, poultry production, and skills development including masonry, carpentry, welding, basketry, and mat-weaving for 470 community partners.

PCSDS, serving as the executing agency, was tasked by the Asian Development Bank to conduct annual monitoring of its implementation starting in 2019.

This project covers various barangays in Balabac, including Catagupan, Agutayan, Rabor, Pasig, Melville, Indalawan, Salang, Bancalaan, Pandanan, Sebaring, Ramos, and Mangsee.

The data collected will be analyzed and compiled into a consolidated 5-year monitoring report, which will be distributed to the provincial and municipal governments and other relevant PCSD partners.