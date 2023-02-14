The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff’s (PCSDS) District Management Division (DMD) in Calamian is monitoring the 75,000 initially planted mangroves in eight barangays in Culion under the GCASH-Gforest Mangrove Rehabilitation Project.

From February 7 until the end of the month, monitoring of the project’s first phase will be conducted in the barangays of Carabao, Burabod, Halsey, Binudac, Galoc, Malaking Patag, Osmena, and Baldat.

Batch 2 of the first phase, which intends to plant another 50,000 mangrove propagules, has already started in these barangays.

Last February 7, the PCSDS also reported the results of the carbon assessment.

“The mangrove monitoring ensures the survival of the mangrove seedlings after plantation, while the carbon assessment aims to evaluate the capacity of the plant species to become carbon sinks, which mitigate the impacts of climate change, among others,” the PCSDS said in a statement.

Aside from rehabilitating Culion’s mangrove forest, which has been heavily affected by illegal activities, the GForest Project also seeks to provide alternative livelihoods to the community by providing a cash-for-work scheme for every propagule they provide, nurture, and plant.

Another 75,000 propagules are expected to be planted for the project’s second phase before its completion in 2024.

The GCASH-Gforest Mangrove Rehabilitation Project is a collaboration between USAID, PATH Foundation through Culion Foundation Inc.- Fish Right Program, Baldat Fisherfolk and Farmers Association (BAFFA), and the local government of Culion.

