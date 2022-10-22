Joint operatives of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) and Coron Maritime Police 2nd Special Operations Unit (2nd SOU) confiscated two units of chainsaw and 467.5 board feet of Apitong lumber from three individuals in separate operations conducted in the municipalities of Coron and Busuanga last October 20.

Aside from the apprehension, the operatives also rescued seven Southeast Asian Box turtles, which were immediately released back into the wild.

PCSD staff spokesperson Jovic Fabello said the apprehension was a product of the council’s continuing effort to curb illegal environmental activities in the province.

Fabello said PCSDS personnel are also monitoring similar illegal activities in other municipalities.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9147 or Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, R.A. 9175 or the Chainsaw act, and Presidential Decree 705 or the Forestry Code of the Philippines were filed against the three unnamed suspects.

The confiscated items are now under custody of 2nd SOU for proper disposal.

