Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff Environmental Monitoring and Enforcement Division (PCSDS EMED) spearheaded the field assessment under Project WIPE Plastic+ in Quezon, Palawan, from April 1 to 5, 2024.

According to the PCSDS, the initiative aimed to gather baseline data on macroplastics, assess beach profiles, and provide updated information on coral reef conditions and water quality in key biodiversity areas and protected zones in Palawan.

Supported by the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) of Quezon, headed by MENRO Esperanza Caabay, PCSDS staff, together with LGU-MENRO & MAO staff, evaluated coral reefs across six sites and established ten sites for in-situ water quality assessment, beach profiling, and macroplastic/marine pollution evaluation.

Reef assessment utilized ReefScan, an automated marine monitoring system from the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS), covering Sidanao Island (Nakoda), Tawa-tawa Island (Front of Tabon Cave), Tataran Island (Baja Llanura), Nasirik Island, Tamlangon Island (Patelan), and Double Island (Tide pool).

Preliminary findings revealed generally good reef conditions, with a notable observation of a sea turtle at Double Island. Simultaneously, in-situ water quality monitoring occurred to gauge the impact of water quality on coral reef ecosystems.

Employing a joint methodology from CSIRO and UP MSI, the monitoring team assessed macroplastic and marine pollution across ten designated sites, including island and mainland locations adjacent to Malanut Bay.

The survey unveiled a prevalence of fishing lines, food wrappers, plastic bottles, cigarette butts, and household waste like detergent sachets and diapers among the collected debris.