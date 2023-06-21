The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), specifically the District Management Division (DMD)-Calamian, took the lead in organizing a Training of Trainers (TOT) event in Coron, Palawan.

The PCSDS said the objective was to encourage and strengthen the community’s commitment to proper waste management practices, with a specific focus on waste disposal and segregation.

This collaborative activity involved the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Coron, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Calamianes Resilience Network (CRN), and PCSDS. Elected barangay officials from Bgy. Poblacion 1-6 and Bgy. Tagumpay participated in the event.

The main purpose of the TOT was to equip the participating barangay officials with the necessary technical knowledge on the importance of proper waste disposal and segregation. This empowerment would enable them to effectively communicate these practices and information to their constituents and peers.

The TOT, the PCSDS added, is aimed at complementing the implementation of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, also known as Republic Act No. 9003.

During the event, PCSDS staff engaged the participants in an interactive session where they discussed the Seven (7) Ecological Principles and Sustainable Development, emphasizing their relevance to waste management.