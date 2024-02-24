The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) is inviting all Palaweño creators and aspiring filmmakers to participate in its Reels Making Contest, focusing on the theme “Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation”.

The PCSDS said the Reels contest aims to highlight the importance of wildlife conservation and how digital innovation can play a crucial role in connecting people with the planet.

Entrants are encouraged to express their commitment to wildlife conservation through a short video, ranging from a minimum of 30 seconds to a maximum of 60 seconds. This initiative seeks to reel in the spotlight on creative and innovative ways to foster a connection between communities and the environment, emphasizing the role of digital platforms in promoting sustainable practices and wildlife conservation.

The competition is divided into two categories: students and non-students, allowing a broad range of participants to showcase their talents and insights on the subject.

The PCSDS contest will award top prizes, including a laptop for first place, a tablet for second, and a smartphone for third, each serving as an educational tool to support the winners’ development.

The deadline for submission is set for February 28, 2024. Interested participants must submit their entries through the specified registration link provided by the PCSDS.

The PCSDS said the contest not only offers an opportunity for Palaweños to engage in a meaningful dialogue about conservation and digital innovation but also stands as a testament to the region’s dedication to preserving its natural heritage for future generations.

The PCSDS emphasizes the importance of this contest as a platform for raising awareness and fostering a community that values and actively participates in conservation efforts.

By leveraging the power of digital media, the council hopes to inspire a wave of innovative conservation strategies that resonate with both local and global audiences, furthering the mission of connecting people with the planet in a sustainable and technologically savvy manner.

Entries should be submitted through the registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfqmTTdLyfk6ri5D_DzGdI0wwOCcvHltxp441eJhK_qgDZ4Iw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0a1GlPe-t0SnXeIcgKphdKqvFmEUxNgH8eerT3PZFzAiCQJseWkIcBPz8