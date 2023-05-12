A fishing vessel, F/B JACKIEMORIBEAR-2, which ran aground on the Balinsasayaw Coral Garden in Barangay Lajala, Coron, has raised concerns about possible coral reef damage.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) said Thursday that the incident occurred on May 3, at 7:30 a.m., and alarmed the municipal government of Coron, prompting it to conduct an investigation on the extent of the damage and determine any possibility of an oil spill.

This was done by the Coron Municipal Agriculture Office (CMAO), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS)-Calamian.

PCSDS said they will use the findings of the investigation to institute mitigating measures, in collaboration with other local government agencies and its partners, to avert further damage in the area.

The Balinsasayaw Coral Garden is home to a diverse range of marine species in Coron.

