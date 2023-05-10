The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) recently joined a meeting of law enforcement officers from 22 agencies and three countries in Phuket, Thailand, to combat criminal networks involved in wildlife crimes.

The event held on May 2-5 was organized by the “TRIPOD” Project, which aims to target regional investigations and policing opportunities for development. It was attended by 39 law enforcement officers from Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, who pledged to work together to stop wildlife crimes.

The PCSDS expressed its commitment to the cause and eagerness to network with other agencies to protect the environment.

The meeting, sponsored by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INLE) of the US Department of State, was organized by Freeland, IFAW, and WWF, and was designed to convert training into collaborative action.

Wildlife crimes, including trafficking of animals, have become a global problem, and the meeting served as an important step in addressing this issue.

It brought together officers from the countries to share information and strategies to combat criminal networks involved in wildlife crimes.

