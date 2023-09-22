The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) District Management Division (DMD)-Calamian attended a conference to address the problem of Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The conference, entitled “1st Responsible Seafood Summit Towards A New Era of Better Seafood Philippines” held on September 14, brought together key stakeholders in the fishing community all over the country to shed light on the detrimental impacts of IUU fishing and foster collaboration for more responsible seafood sourcing.

PCSDS DMD Calamian manager Ma. Christina Rodriguez discussed the status and challenges facing international seafood supply chains and explored proactive measures to address these issues.

The PCSDS said the event served as a platform in enhancing its capacity for fisheries management in Palawan while drawing inspiration from sustainable fishing community success stories.

Organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Fish Right, among the attendees were representatives from USAID Philippines, the Philippine government, private sector seafood industry, local government units (LGUs), community-based organizations, USAID implementing partners, and various sectors across the Philippines.