The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) recently teamed up with SM City Puerto Princesa to conduct an environmental Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign for barangay officials of Brgys. Bagong Silang and Bagong Sikat in Puerto Princesa.

The campaign included lectures on Republic Act No. 7611, also known as the Strategic Environmental Plan for Palawan Act, Republic Act No. 9147 or Wildlife Resources and Conservation Act , Republic Act 9175 Chainsaw Act of 2002, and PCSD Administrative Order No. 5, which outlines the “Guidelines for the Regulation and Monitoring of Catching, Culture, Trade, Transport, and Export of Reef-Fish-For-Food in Palawan.”

PCSDS stressed that by disseminating knowledge about these crucial laws and regulations, the campaign aims to empower citizens with a deeper understanding of environmental conservation and sustainable practices.