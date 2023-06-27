The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), in collaboration with USAID-SIBOL and Research Triangle Institute (RTI) International, organized the inaugural Wildlife Enforcement Officers’ (WEO) Congress in Palawan from June 19 to 21.

Themed “Fostering Partnerships ─ Eliminating, Neutralizing, and Disrupting (END) Wildlife Trafficking,” the Congress brought together wildlife enforcement officers from Palawan.

The Congress served as a valuable platform for training, equipping participants with technical knowledge and strategies to effectively combat and prosecute wildlife-related illegal activities in the province.

Workshops on Trafficking Route and Hotspot Mapping, as well as Enforcement Response Formulation and Prioritization with Action Planning, were also conducted with the aim of enhancing the capabilities of wildlife enforcement officers and enabling them to devise effective strategies to combat wildlife trafficking and protect Palawan’s unique biodiversity.

Among the highlights of the Congress was the official launch of the innovative mobile application called the ‘Sumbong App.’ This app aims to streamline the reporting process for environmental violations, making it more accessible and efficient. Additionally, the Congress facilitated the exchange of commitments between the Department of Justice (DOJ) and USAID, following the recently-signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the prosecution of environmental law violations in the Philippines.