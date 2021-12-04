Three chainsaws were confiscated by the enforcement team of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) along Rampano Road in Barangay Sicsican, Puerto Princesa City.

The PCSDS said in a post on December 1 that based on the apprehending team’s report, two chainsaw units were confiscated from three individuals, who were caught in the area on November 28 in the act of illegally cutting down trees.

The three individuals were unable to produce any proper documentation allowing them to own and use the chainsaws.

- Advertisement -

File photo courtesy of Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff

On the same day, the team seized a second chainsaw unit from two men who had been discovered unlawfully using it in the same barangay.

According to the report of the enforcement team, the individuals were also unable to provide any permit enabling them to possess and use the chainsaw unit.

Criminal and/or administrative charges will be filed against the said persons for violating R.A. 9175 or the “Chainsaw Act of 2002″, the PCSDS said.