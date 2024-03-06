The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSDS) has deputized 65 wildlife enforcement officers (WEO) following a series of trainings held in Coron and Culion from February 19 to March 1.

The activity was organized by their ECAN Zone Management and Enforcement Division (EZMED) in collaboration with the Calamianes Resilience Network Inc. (CRN) as a move to strengthen wildlife conservation efforts in northern Palawan.

The training sessions were also aimed to equip potential Wildlife Enforcement Officers with essential skills and knowledge to bolster the capabilities of Wildlife Enforcement Officers and to officially deputize individuals in Coron and Culion, Palawan, enabling them to enforce wildlife protection laws.

Key resource speakers, including representatives from the Enforcement and Habitat Sections of EZMED, Legal Services Section, DMD Calamian, PWRCC, and Coron-MPS, delivered insights of relevant laws, enforcement and other protocol.