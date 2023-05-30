The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) in collaboration with the District Management Division (DMD)-Calamian organized a two-day Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) event in Cuyo on May 22-23.

The simultaneous IEC activities were held in Barangay Danawan, Magsaysay on May 22, and in Barangay Lagaoriao, Cuyo on May 23. The PCSDS’ ECAN Education and Extension Division (EEED) staff led discussions on PCSD-related laws and policies.

The sessions were attended by selected Purok presidents, Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation members, barangay and municipal council members, and their staff.

The discussions covered topics including the Strategic Environmental Plan (SEP) for Palawan Act, also known as Republic Act 7611. Additionally, the participants were briefed on Republic Act 9147, which focuses on the conservation and protection of wildlife resources. The session also highlighted Republic Act 9175, popularly known as the “Chain Saw Act of 2002,” and the Climate Change Act of 2009. Moreover, an orientation on Gender and Development (GAD) was provided to the attendees.

To enhance the training, education, and extension services of the PCSD, the EEED conducted a Training Needs Assessment (TNA) aimed to identify the specific needs and developmental requirements of the attendees in relation to sustainable development.

