The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) through its ECAN Education and Extension Division (EEED) and the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) conducted an Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign in Bataraza and Brooke’s Point on August 15 and 16.

Sixty barangay officials, Purok leaders, barangay tanods, SK officials, and other essential government employees attended the activity from Brgy. Inogbong in Bataraza and Brgy. Aribungos in Brooke’s Point.

The discussions covered a range of essential topics including Gender and Development (GAD), Republic Act (RA) No. 7611, or the Strategic Environmental Plan for Palawan Act; R.A. No. 9147, or the Wildlife Act; R. A. 9175, or the Chainsaw Act; and the Human-Crocodile Conflict.

According to PCSDS, the activity aimed to educate participants about significant environment-related laws and policies in Palawan, aiming to impart knowledge about them, and to gather community feedback on the PCSD and the laws it implements within the province.

The campaign received support from Brgy. chairmen Marycris Alba and Edgar Inso of Bgy. Inogbong, Bataraza, and Bgy. Aribungos, Brooke’s Point, Palawan.