The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) ECAN Monitoring and Evaluation Division (EMED) conducted an environmental assessment and evaluation activities in Brgy. Port Barton, San Vicente, from April 18 to 21.

Using the Environment Monitoring and Evaluation System (EMES), PSCDS worked together with the Barangay Council of Port Barton and Port Barton Marine Protected Area Council.

According to PCSDS, the EMED carried out marine litter and macro plastics assessment, coastal integrity: beach profiling, seagrass assessment, landscape assessment protocol, and water quality monitoring to determine the prevailing ecosystem conditions in the area.

The monitoring was conducted amidst concerns over the high concentration of coliform bacteria in the water, which raised health and economic concerns for the community.

The results of the water monitoring will be shared with the local government units (LGU) in Palawan and will also be included in the “State of Environment of Palawan” report, which is published every five years.

