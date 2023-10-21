The operational arm of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development conducted an awareness campaign in Aborlan to step up the level of understanding of attendees regarding compliance with environmental regulations.

The information campaign was conducted on October 19 by experts from the PCSD Staff to shed light on critical laws and guidelines.

Dennis Creach Barcelona, a member of the PCSDS Legal Staff, provided insights into PCSD Resolution No. 23-921, also known as the “Revised Guidelines in the Implementation of the Strategic Environment Plan (SEP) Clearance System.”

The resolution is important in managing and regulating SEP in Palawan.

Aside from Barcelona’s presentation, Rowena Pasamonte from the PCSDS DMD-South, discussed the significance of PCSD Administrative Order No. 05 and PCSD Administrative Order No. 12.

These orders address the issuance of permits for the collection and trading of marine species, emphasizing the application process for these permits through the Biodiversity Resources Access Information Network (BRAIN) System of PCSDS.

The campaign received strong support from the municipal goverment of Aborlan, with Mayor Jaime Ortega gracing the event.

Also in attendance were Sangguniang Bayan members, the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources chaired by Councilor Arnel Ortega, department heads, and holders of Wildlife Special Use Permits (WSUP).

The event’s goal was not only to educate but also to encourage active participation from the community and stakeholders in preserving Palawan’s natural resources and biodiversity.

PCSDS and Aborlan hope to encourage responsible environmental activities and contribute to the region’s long-term development by sharing information about PCSD legislation and regulations.