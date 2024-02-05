The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) is collaborating with the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) on a project to conduct a resource inventory of coastal and marine ecosystems in the West Philippine Sea.

The two agencies signed an agreement on the implementation of the project titled “Natural Capital Accounting of Coastal and Marine Ecosystems in the West Philippine Sea” (RE-INVEST WPS Project 2).

This initiative falls under the broader program “Resource Inventory, Valuation, and Policy in Ecosystems Services under Threat (RE-INVEST): The Case of the West Philippine Sea.”

The overarching goal of the project is to establish a comprehensive framework for natural capital accounting in the coastal and marine areas of the West Philippine Sea.

PCSDS Executive Director Atty. Teodoro Jose Matta and UPLB Chancellor Dr. Jose Camacho, Jr., agreed to work collaboratively to advance sustainable natural resource management and environmental protection in the Philippines.

According to PCSDS, the MOA reflects the shared vision of PCSD and UPLB to foster cooperation and mutual interest in achieving sustainable development. The partners pledge their full cooperation and support in developing physical and monetary accounts for coastal resources and ecosystem services, with a focus on ensuring the sustainable management of the natural capital of the West Philippine Sea.