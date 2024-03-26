The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff District Management Division Calamian (PCSDS DMD Calamian), alongside the local government of Coron and various stakeholders, participated in a Coastal Clean-up Drive on March 23, in observance of World Water Day.

Facilitated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR CENRO) in Coron, the event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of preserving marine ecosystems and water resources.

Volunteers gathered along the coastal areas of Coron, donning gloves and carrying garbage bags, to collect trash and debris.

According to PCSDS, these efforts emphasized the significance of responsible waste management and environmental stewardship, focusing on removing plastic waste, discarded items, and other pollutants threatening marine life and coastal habitats.

World Water Day, commemorated annually on March 22nd, serves as a global reminder of the critical importance of freshwater resources and the necessity for collective action to ensure their preservation.