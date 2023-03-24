Law enforcement operatives apprehended three persons on Thursday at the cargo area of the Lio Airport in El Nido for violating the administrative order prohibiting the transport of live reef fish during closed fishing season.

The enforcement personnel of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff-Wildlife Trafficking Monitoring Office (PCSDS-WTMO), together with Aviation Security Unit 4 of the El Nido Aviation Security Police Station, made the apprehension because of their violation of PCSD Administrative Order no. 5, or the ban on transporting certain species of live reef fish for food during closed season.

Under PCSD AO 5, transport of live RFF is prohibited from March 1 to April 15 every year.

Confiscated from the three unnamed individuals were 22 boxes containing 45 tiger grouper, or lapung baboy

The confiscated fish are now under the custody of PCSDS while charges are being prepared against the three.

