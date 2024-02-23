The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development has taken custody of the fossilized giant clam shells found in Balabac recently, while the investigation continues to identify the individuals responsible and prevent future violations.

They were discovered on the shores of Barangay Sebaring, Balabac, on February 14, during routine foot patrols conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) along the coastal village’s shoreline.

Based on gathered information, strong waves in recent months have washed away the sand where the giant clams were buried, causing them to re-emerge.

The turnover occurred yesterday afternoon, February 22, following an inspection by the PCG. The clam shells were handed over to the PCSD Staff and placed under the care of barangay officials.

The Wildlife Traffic Monitoring Unit (WTMU) reported that buried giant clam shells were also discovered on neighboring islands.

“Kasunod ng muling pagbisita ng PCG sa Sebaring kahapon, naiturnover sa PCSD ang mga narekober na taklobo at naibigay ang temporary custody ng mga ito sa barangay officials ng nasabing lugar. Ayon sa Wildlife Traffic Monitoring Unit na naka-assign sa lugar, maliban sa Sebaring ay may mga nakabaon ding mga taklobo sa mga kalapit nitong isla.

The discovery is linked to the community’s practice of burying collected shells after the PCSD conducted an information, education, and communication (IEC) activity in 2021.

The initiative aimed to educate the public about the importance of giant clams and the legal consequences of violating the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act. Recent waves have unearthed these buried shells, leading to their discovery.

“Lumalabas na ibinaon na lamang ng mga komunidad ang mga dating nakolektang taklobo matapos na makapagsagawa ang PCSD ng information, education, and communication (IEC) activity noong 2021 na nagbibigay impormasyon sa kahalagahan ng mga taklobo sa marine ecosystems at ang mga maaaring kaharaping parusa ng sinumang lalabag sa Republic Act 9147 o ang Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act,” the PCSD Staff added.

The PCSD is verifying information related to the incident and conducting operations to determine the ownership of the shells.