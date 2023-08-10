Aiza Arangorin, a specialist from the ECAN Zones Management Division of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff, is attending the Wildlife Trafficking Investigators Program (WTIP) in Thailand to exchange intelligence and best practices among countries that are crucial in combating international wildlife trafficking.

The program, which started on July 31 and will last until August 11 at Cha am’s Joint Tactical Training Center in Thailand, focuses on enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement officers to tackle the illegal trade of wildlife species, the PCSDS said.

“Arangorin’s participation in the WTIP underscores the dedication of EZMED and its staff to effectively combat wildlife trafficking, protect endangered species, and preserve the world’s biodiversity,” PCSDS said in a statement.

“As the program continues to enrich the knowledge and skills of its participants, the joint effort to eradicate wildlife trafficking gains renewed momentum on the international stage,” it added.

The two-week training program provides participants with an in-depth understanding of wildlife trafficking investigations, including hands-on field exercises and covers essential subjects like endangered species regulations, CITES wildlife trade data analysis, and wildlife identification techniques.

The curriculum further delves into case initiation, management strategies, handling of digital evidence, surveillance methods, covert operations, money laundering detection, interviewing techniques, ethics, corruption prevention, raid planning, report drafting, and preparation for court proceedings.

WTIP also focuses on promoting interaction between experienced instructors and participants from the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The collaborative setting facilitates the exchange of valuable information and techniques, drawing upon the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s expertise in combating wildlife trafficking through innovative investigative methods.

