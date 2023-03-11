Two members of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) attended a digital forensics training last March 6-10 in Quezon City for a software developed for law enforcement.

PCSDS’ Enforcement Unit head retired colonel Glenn Destriza and Wildlife and Environmental Crime Investigator John Carlo Roquid joined other participants from law enforcement agencies, such as DOJ-National Prosecution Service, Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Biodiversity Management Bureau (DENR-BMB), Environmental Law Enforcement and Protection Service (ELEPS), and other regional offices, Philippine National Police-Maritime Group, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), and Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“This training was designed to help government enforcement agencies to develop their skills and knowledge in gathering and examining digital evidence for investigation and other enforcement activities, as well as in prosecuting environmental crimes,” PCSDS said.

They were also familiarized with the use of the AXIOM software developed by Magnet Forensics that is used for processing and examining digital evidence.

According to the app developer’s website, Magnet AXIOM is purposely-built to recover, process, and analyze digital evidence from a variety of sources or third-party tools to acquire data.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), who organized the training also donated specialized law enforcement equipment to the DENR-EMB who will subsequently distribute the tools to the respective agencies.

