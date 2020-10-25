PCSD reports high wildlife rescues in COVID-19 time

The council attributed the trend to the increased awareness of the Palawan public about wildlife issues, as the PCSDS continues to utilize social media as a platform for education and related campaigns.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) has recorded a record-high number of wildlife rescues since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

The council attributed the trend to the increased awareness of the Palawan public about wildlife issues, as the PCSDS continues to utilize social media as a platform for education and related campaigns.

The PCSD has recorded a total of 13 animal rescues in October, making it the month with the highest number of rescues since March, or the beginning of strict quarantine measures. The record has surpassed the office’s previous record, which was the month of June. Among the 13, 8 were under the “Critically Endangered” and “Endangered” category under the PCSD’s list.

Among the Critically Endangered species rescued were one pangolin, while Endangered species rescued were five Southeast Asian Box Turtles, a Brown Hawk Owl, and an Osprey. Other non-endangered species included one palm civet cat, two ratsnakes, and two Asian Leaf Turtles.

PCSDS spokesperson Jovic Fabello said that the council decided to strengthen their wildlife rescue advocacies and their illegal chainsaw apprehensions through social media platforms during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our office has seen this opportunity to reach out to our stakeholders in Palawan and made use of social media online platforms thru Facebook page and Instagram, in spreading environmental news, wildlife rescues and turn overs, as well as apprehension of illegal chainsaws and illegal wildlife trade in the province,” he said.

Palawan citizens of all ages were all featured in the PCSD’s Facebook page if they were able to hand over wildlife species in danger to the council or to the PCSDS-Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC). They received certificates and honorable mentions from the council as well.

“Awareness is the key and through these platforms, we can now influence all age levels (especially the youth) in wildlife and environmental conservation, protection and management,” he said.