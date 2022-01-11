The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) has temporarily relaxed chainsaw regulations to allow registered owners to cut down or trim trees felled by typhoon Odette, especially if the fallen trees are safety hazards.

According to PCSD Staff spokesperson Jovic Fabello, those who legally own chainsaws can use their units outside the locations specified in their certificates of registration (CDR) or dealership/manufacturing permits without securing a Special Use Permit (SUP) first. However, they must inform the PCSD in writing 48 hours before they use the unit.

“They may also use the chainsaws in the clearing out of fallen trees and other debris since such objects are safety hazards and are exposing persons to risks of injury and even accident,” he said in an interview through Facebook Messenger on Tuesday.

“All registered owners, authorized dealers and manufacturers in Palawan who will use their chainsaws for the above-mentioned purpose due to the effects of typhoon Odette are advised to inform the PCSD in writing 48 hours after such use,” he added.

Fabello also said that in cases where persons who do not validly possess a registered chainsaw need to use, borrow, or lease a unit for cutting or trimming debris, they must inform the PCSD in writing within the same period after using the unit.

The relaxed chainsaw regulations will be in place until there are no more safety hazards present.

“Until such time that the imminent danger subsides or maialis na ang mga delikadong kahoy na bumagsak o maaring bumagsak sa mga daan at kabahayang apektado gawa ng bagyong Odette,” he explained.

Fabello further stated that purchasing chainsaws online, even mini versions of the unit, still needs a permit to purchase before placing the order.

“A permit to purchase from the PCSD is needed prior to the purchase of any chainsaw either from local stores or online stores,” he said.