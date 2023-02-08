The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) and Malampaya Foundation, Inc. (MFI) have signed anew an agreement for the Integrated Coastal and Marine Resources Management Program for Northern Palawan.

PCSD was represented by its chairman, Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates, and PCSD Staff acting Executive Director Niño Rey C. Estoya, while MFI was represented by its Chairman, Rufino B. Bomasang, and President Annabelle D. Ong.

The partnership was formed in 2015 and was renewed to further strengthen its mission of restoring degraded coastal ecosystems, increasing ecosystem resilience to the effects of climate change, restoring the flow of food and services provided by healthy lowland forests, reefs, seagrass beds, and mangrove forests, cleaning coastal waters to improve ecosystem productivity, and empowering local community leaders to manage their environment and natural resources.

PCSDS spokesperson Jovic Fabello said the agreement is set to end by 2025 but MFI needs to renew to keep the lifecycle of the partnership with the government.

“Kasi kailangan nilang i-renew yung partnership dahil yung Shell is working on every stage nung lifecycle nila sa Malampaya. By 2025 matatapos na yung agreement with the government,” Fabello said.

He added that while the program is for northern Palawan, most of the activities are concentrated in Calamian area and El Nido and Taytay.

“The program is mostly focused on the community, marine and coastal resources conservation, so may livelihood projects, may IEC (information and education campaign) component,” he explained.

Present during the MOA signing were PCSDS Director for Operations Levita Lagrada, PCSDS District Management Division for Calamian Christina Rodriguez, District Operations Supervisor Rhoda Roque, MFI Executive Director Karen H. Agabin and MFI Program Manager for Marine Conservation Pacifico D. Beldia.

