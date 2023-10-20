The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development has transferred the management of the Cleopatra’s Needle Critical Habitat to the city government of Puerto Princesa through a memorandum of agreement signed on Thursday, October 19.

Under the agreement, the city government is tasked to establish a multi sectoral management board that will provide policy direction to the critical habitat.

The board will be co-chaired by the city government and the PCSD.

The city government shall also establish a management office for the Cleopatra’s Needle Critical Habitat (CNCH) day-to-day operations and create a Trust Fund from its income streams to sustain its operations.

The agreement was signed by Palawan governor and PCSD chair Dennis Socrates and Puerto Princesa mayor Lucilo Bayron.

CNCH is considered as the Philippine’s largest critical habitat covering 41,350 hectares. Its proximity to the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park and being home to 85% of Palawan endemic birds and mammals makes it a vital ecological site.

Since its declaration in February 2017 through PCSD Resolution No. 13-481 and PCSD Resolution No. 17-612, the city government through the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) has taken steps to protect this important landscape.

City ENRO chief Atty. Carlo Gomez stressed the importance of the habitat and its protection.

“It is home hindi lang sa mga wildlife natin but also to the local indigenous community ng mga Batak na mga kababayan natin dito sa Puerto Princesa,” he said.

“In terms of ecosystem services, malaki talaga ang benefit natin sa CNCH, that’s why since its establishment, the City ENRO has taken proactive steps para maprotektahan ito including yung formulation ng management plan,” he added.

Gomez also clarified that the agreement ensures the continuity of the protection and conservation efforts that the city government has started, maintaining the oversight and technical functions to the PCSD and not taking them out of the picture.