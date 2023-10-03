The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) recently deputized 14 wildlife enforcement officers (WEO).

The appointment ceremony took place during the 306th PCSD regular meeting on Thursday, September 27, and was presided over by PCSD Chairman and Governor Dennis Socrates.

The newly appointed WEOs will carry out their duties under the supervision and authority of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) ECAN Zones Management Division (EZMED).

With their deputation, these officers are granted the authority to take actions in accordance with the provisions of Republic Act No. 9147 and enforce other environmental laws implemented by PCSD and its staff in Palawan.