The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) distributed indemnity cheques to the beneficiaries of crop insurance on Friday, October 13, at the MDRRMO Training Center.

This program caters to farmers, fishermen, and livestock raisers, aiming to provide them with due compensation for losses incurred in their crops or animal husbandry.

Farmers from the 11 barangays received the financial aid under the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) program where can register their crops, such as rice or vegetables, within 1-10 days after planting at the Municipal Agriculture Office, free of charge for 1-3 hectares of rice fields.

In case of damage due to pests, flooding, or changing weather conditions, reporting it promptly to the office ensures swift and efficient action.

PCIC also offers life insurance for farmers, fishermen, and animal caretakers. Membership costs only 50 pesos per year.

Municipal Agriculturist Peter Bravante emphasized the importance of supporting such programs and providing accurate information for crop insurance claims, ensuring that incentives can be promptly and efficiently received when needed.