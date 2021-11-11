The Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary District-Palawan (PCGA-Palawan) donated boxes of face masks and face shields to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) National Headquarters, Port Area, Manila on November 10.

In a statement posted on its Facebook Page, PCG said the donations were received by their commandant, Admiral Leopoldo Laroya and Coast Guard Civil Relations Service (CGCRS) commander, Commodore Luz Escarrilla.

PCG said that donations will be a big help their frontline personnel who assist in the implementation of public health and safety protocols amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Laroya also expressed gratitude to the members of PCGA-Palawan for supporting the PCG.