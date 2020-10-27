PCGA holds membership recruitment orientation in Sofronio Española

Palawan province Coast Guard Auxiliary District (CGAD) Commodore Abby Abadilla said that the orientation was to recruit additional members who want to become professional and dedicated volunteers.

SOFRONIO ESPAÑOLA, Palawan — More than a hundred individuals from nine barangays in this town attended Saturday’s membership recruitment orientation of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA).

“We all know that the PCGA is a civilian support group na katuwang din ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to protect the marine environment at sea properties,” Abadilla said.

“Hopefully, marami ang magiging auxiliary sa bayan na ito para mas mapangalagaan ang karagatan at kalikasan dito katuwang sila,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sofronio Española mayor Marsito Acoy welcomed the conduct of the orientation activity in their town, which could help in marine protection and conservation.

“Ang bayan natin talagang minsan may nakakalusot na iligalista pero kapag may mga auxiliaries na tayo sa mga coastal areas, makakatulong sila sa pagre-report ng mga illegal activities sa mga awtoridad natin,” Acoy said.