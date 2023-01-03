The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is warning the general public to be wary of unscrupulous individuals posing as recruiters for its civilian volunteer arm PCG Auxiliary (PCGA).

This is in response to reports received in December 2022 that a group calling itself “101st Balangay ng PCGA” has been recruiting innocent civilians in Bataan, particularly in Hermosa, Abucay, and Morong.

The PCG noted in a statement that those recruited were told to pay P15,000 and quit their jobs in order to work as security personnel. They were also promised a monthly allowance of P30,000.

“Hindi rin otorisado ang paggamit sa logo at pangalan ng mga opisyal ng Department of Transportation (DOTr), PCG, at PCGA sa mga aktibidad ng grupo sa probinsya,” it said.

“Ayon sa mga biktima, liban sa Php 15,000 na ibinayad nila bawat isa, pinag-resign pa sila sa trabaho at binigyan ng responsibilidad bilang mga security personnel. Pinangakuan din sila ng Php 30,000 na allowance kada buwan,” the PCG added.

Based on the PCG’s investigation, an estimated 480 residents had already been victimized in Brgy. Mabayo, Morong, Bataan, and most of them were indigents.

As members, they were also promised access to livelihood programs, including a fishing boat.

“Kwento pa ng mga biktima, hindi sila hiningian ng P15,000 tulad ng mga recruit sa ibang barangay, pero umabot sa P20,000 ang naubos ng bawat isa para sa kanilang pagsali sa grupo,” said the PCG, adding that many were forced to sell their appliances and farm animals to join.

Any similar incident anywhere should be reported to them, it said.

The PCG is currently considering filing charges against the suspects responsible for the fraud.

“Para hindi mabiktima ng ganitong mga insidente, tumutok sa official Facebook page ng PCG kung saan naglalabas ng mga anunsyo patungkol sa nationwide recruitment,” it said.

The PCG explained that PCGA members are volunteers who do not receive monthly salaries or allowances.

