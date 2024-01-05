(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) convoy, destined for the routine deployment of personnel to the Kalayaan Island Group, encountered an accident in Brgy. Labog, Sofronio Española, on the morning of Thursday, January 4.

Initial reports indicate that one of the three vehicles overturned on its way to Buliluyan Port in Bataraza, resulting in minor injuries for eight PCG personnel.

PCG District Palawan commander Capt. Dennis Rem Labay admitted human failure resulted the mishap.

“Papaliko sila, tapos parang nag-overshoot sa kalsada. Parang konting lapse in judgment lang ng driver, pero okay na sila lahat. Walang seriously injured, meron lang mga gasgas,” he said.

The affected individuals were promptly transported to Sagrado Hospital in Brooke’s Point for medical attention and have since been discharged.

“Okay na sila, papunta na sila ng Buliluyan [Port, sa Bataraza] kasi magpre-prepare pa sila for RoRe (rotation and resupply) sa Pag-asa Island,” added Labay.