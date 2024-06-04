The Philippine Coast Guard is recommending to the U.S. Coast Guard and the Japanese Coast Guard that they collaborate in developing fresh strategies to counter the anticipated challenges in the West Philippine Sea.

The proposal is put up by Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, the commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), in reaction to China’s declaration of its plan to apprehend foreign fishermen who violate its “self-declared boundaries.”

Gavan was in Singapore recently to participate in the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue. During the event, he and his counterparts from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and Japan Coast Guard (JCG) reiterated their dedication to ensuring the freedom, safety, and security of the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“The PCG intends to send ships further out, in coordination with other agencies, to better secure our Filipino fishermen,” Gavan said.

“I’d like to propose greater deployment in the high seas. We will do our part, but we also need you to be there to maintain rules-based order the way Coast Guards should play their role,” he added.

The PCG commandant expressed that they are aware of their boundaries, yet they are also cognizant of their capacity to contribute to providing an opportunity for the nation’s leaders to carry out the task of maintaining WPS freedom as it rightfully should be.

In response, the JCG proposed increased personnel exchanges to foster a strong network of Coast Guard counterparts dedicated to upholding maritime law and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the USCG announced plans to deploy their North Pacific Coast Guard to support the PCG in defending its sovereign rights in the WPS. It emphasized the necessity of further training, innovative tactics, and equipped ships in countering new threats, as well as a commitment to strengthening regional maritime security.