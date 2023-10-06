Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela raised alarm about the increased aggression of China Coast Guard vessels seeking to stop their vessels escorting resupply mission boats to BRP Sierra Madre (LS 57) at Ayungin Shoal.

During a press briefing held aboard BRP Melchora Aquino on Friday, Tarriela stated that the actions of the CCG are against international standards in maritime voyages.

He noted that every dangerous maneuver conducted by the CCG against the PCG is considered a near collision. The most recent incident occurred during the resupply mission on October 4, when CCG vessel 21556 crossed the path of the PCG vessel BRP Sindangan (MRRV 4407) and came to a stop along the way.

Tarriela mentioned that a one-meter distance as the nearest point is quite alarming, especially if the skippers of the PCG vessels are not skilled enough. This poses a significant risk of collision and could jeopardize the safety of the personnel aboard.

“This is the closest that we ever experienced. That’s why as I said, the PCG is asking the CCG to observe international law, particularly the COLREG (collision regulation). This is an international regulation that provides guidelines in maintaining safe distances and also defines the behavior of vessels,” Tarriela said.

He also noted that the PCG has been extra careful in identifying officers that will be assigned as commanding officers of vessels deployed in Palawan who has the necessary maritime navigation skills. He likewise commended the COs for their performance while encountering blocking attempts by the CCG.

“For so many resupply operations, you have already noticed how CCG vessels are doing dangerous maneuvers, it cuts our paths of voyage and if our COs are not that skilled, there’s a possibility that what would appear in their narratives is that our vessel are the one ramming the CCG vessel,” Tarriela stated.

“I had to give enough recognition and appreciation to our commanding officers to make sure that such incidents will not happen,” he added.

He likewise noted the observance of a Chinese spy plane conducting fly over while the PCG vessels are enroute to Escoda Shoal on Tuesday afternoon. The PCG said it monitored the presence of the Y8Q plane at around 4:45 pm on Tuesday near Royal Captain Shoal which is 45 nautical miles from Escoda Shoal

“Y8Q spy plane is worth noting because based on open sources, it is an ISR spy plane of the Chinese government. We still don’t know the objectives of which because we only actually saw this when we were still in Escoda Shoal,” Tarriela said.

“So we still don’t know and it’s very puzzling for us that the spy plane was already monitoring us from Escoda Shoal and when we arrived in Ayungin Shoal, we no longer saw the plane,” he explained.

Another incident which he said is notable is the presence of the People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel with bow number 630 which passed by while the CCG and CMM vessels were blocking the PCG vessels some eight nautical miles from BRP Sierra Madre.

“This is the first resupply operation where a PLA Navy vessel 630 came that close to PCG at a distance of 800 meters. It is worth noting because before, PLAN warships are keeping a distance of at least 2-3 nautical miles. But I don’t want to speculate why they are deploying their navy vessel that close now,” Tarriela said.

Meanwhile, Tarriela also reacted to a statement released by the CCG condemning the resupply saying Filipinos entered what they refer to as Nansha Island without their permission.

He said what is condemnable is the behavior of CCG which violates international laws particularly the collision regulations by carrying out dangerous maneuvers and blocking operations on PCG to prevent our routine operation in providing supply to our military troops.

“I would like to highlight the fact that Ayungin Shoal falls within the exclusive economic zone of our country. As to the basis of China whether they claim that they have sovereignty over these waters, I would like to remind them to check on the decision of the International Tribunal and also to revisit the articles of the UNCLOS.

Furthermore, he said the PCG is backing plans of the Armed forces of the Philippines, particularly the Department of National Defense regarding BRP Sierra Madre.

“As to the details, the BRP Sierra Madre is an active commissioned navy vessel, so whatever steps the AFP will take, and decisions they make, we are expressing our support,” he said.