Search and rescue efforts are underway for the chopper with four people on board that was reported missing Wednesday some 35 nautical miles east of the island town of Balabac while conducting a medical evacuation mission.

Capt. Dennis Labay, commander of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Palawan, confirmed that it was indeed missing near Lumbucan Island between Mangsee and the Balabac mainland, and that personnel from their stations in the area are already in the vicinity to find the Alouette helicopter (N45VX).

He said that they have also deployed the multi-role response vessel BRP Malabrigo to assist in the search for the missing aircraft carrying four people, including the pilot named by sources as Capt. Daniel Lui and the nurse Janelle Alder, who is said to be an American citizen.

“As of kanina, actually, malapit-lapit lang sa shoreline yon, mga alas 2:30 p.m. sila na ang nag-ano, and mga 4 p.m. naman namin na deploy yong BRP Malabrigo. Dito manggagaling sa Puerto, yong isa kasi na nasa Buliluyan, naka deploy sa West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“Hopefully, mga sunrise nandoon na sa area—marami kaming [natanggap] na reports na doon daw sa Lumbucan Island. Ita-try nilang i-scour yong area para ano—hopefully, makita,” he added.

“Most probably, is ang chopper nag-crash,” Labay said. “Pangit din kasi ang weather.”

According to some accounts, it was last in contact at 9:28 a.m., having left Mangsee Island at 9:00 a.m. to take a patient to Brooke’s Point for admission to the Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital (SPPH).

Labay stated, on the other hand, that they did not get the report until 3 hours later when it went missing. Per their record, last contact was made by the pilot at 12:10 p.m.

A social media post by Jasper Ivan Iturriaga, a former missionary pastor of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jakarta and a filmmaker, disclosed the disappearance of the helicopter in Palawan shortly before 3 p.m. on March 1.

“My brother Daniel’s helicopter was reportedly down in the middle of the ocean on the way to Brooke’s Point from Balabac in stormy conditions,” Iturriago stated.

“They were transporting a patient from an island off the coast of Brooke’s point. Our team is currently doing search and rescue. Please pray for my brother Dan, our nurse Janelle, and their patient,” he added. (with a report from R. Rodriguez)

