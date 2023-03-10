The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Palawan has confirmed the presence of leaked oil on the coast of Brgy. Casian in Taytay, northern Palawan, most likely from the sunken tanker MT Princess Empress.

PCG District commander Capt. Dennis Rem Labay told Palawan News that they are still in the process of assessing the oil spill traces in the area.

Labay also noted that the initial assessment suggests that the volume of oil on the coast is not of alarming proportions.

“As of a few hours ago, na-verify namin na may presence of oil doon sa area. In the of gaano karami and gaano kahaba yung affected, we are still verifying but right now, mayroon na tayong personnel doon doing cleanup and based doon sa pictures, hindi naman alarming yung volume,” he said.

“I think sa layo nya na around 300 kms from where the tanker sank in Mindoro and for the past 10 days there is a big posibility na galing nga doon,” he added.

Earlier, netizen Sheryl Latube Lutoc Patalita posted a video of the oil traces on the coast, noting the strong odor that comes with it.

“Ang paboritong pasyalan na malapit lang puntahan, ngayon po ay nakakalungkot tingnan,” she posted.

This is the first confirmed oil spill presence in the province since the incident from the submerged tanker off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro last February 28.

