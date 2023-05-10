(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

Personnel of the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Manamoc saved the life of a three-year-old boy who almost drowned in the sea off Purok Masaya, Barangay Manamoc, Cuyo, Palawan.

The incident happened at around 1:40 in the afternoon on May 8.

The boy was saved and given cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before regaining consciousness after a few minutes. The CGSS Manamoc immediately brought the child to the Barangay Health Center (BHC) for further medical attention.

The family of the child expressed their gratitude for the rescue operation, which saved the life of their little boy.

The CGSS Manamoc said the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant when swimming in the sea, especially for children, as accidents can happen unexpectedly.

About Post Author