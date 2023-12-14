Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard in Palawan rescued a stranded sea turtle along the shore of Sitio Jacana, Barangay Bancao-Bancao on Thursday morning, December 14.

Residents in the area, alarmed by the unusual sight, promptly reported the incident to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Coast Guard Special Operations Group (CG SOG) in the province, along with CG Integrated Group (CG IG) and CG Provost Palawan, swiftly responded to the area. The stranded pawikan, observed in shallow waters, raised concerns about a potential low tide predicament, a situation that was acknowledged by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) also documented the distressed sea turtle. According to PCSDS, the sea turtle was identified to be a female, measuring 94 cm long and 89 cm wide.

It eventually made its way from the shallows towards the deeper waters of the sea.