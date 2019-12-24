PCG rescues six persons from capsized motor banca

Commodore Allan Corpuz, commander of the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDP), identified three of the rescued individuals as boat captain Danny Velasco, Michael Luarez, and Bernie Anilas.

Personnel of the Coast Guard Station (CGS) Cuyo rescued Sunday morning the six crew and passengers of a motor banca that capsized off Bararing Island while en route to Agutaya town.

Commodore Allan Corpuz, commander of the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDP), identified three of the rescued individuals as boat captain Danny Velasco, Michael Luarez, and Bernie Anilas.

He said the motor banca came from Puerto Princesa City and sailed to Cuyo Port to fetch a generator set for Smart Communications’ tower in Agutaya.

While en route, Corpuz said, the motor banca encountered strong winds and waves due to the amihan and cut the lashing that secures the genset causing it to lose balance.

“Naka-engkwentro sila ng very rough sea condition hanggang sa bumigay ‘yong lashing dahil sa bigat ng generator. Nawala sa balanse dahil sa bigat, ‘yon ‘yong sanhi ng pagtaob ng bangka,” he said.

Corpuz said the accident could have been avoided if the cord was tied securely to the genset.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.