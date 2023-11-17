Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescued two elderly Australian nationals on Friday, who had become stranded aboard their distressed yacht, situated approximately one nautical mile from the port of a mining company in Narra, Southern Palawan.

Based on the report from PCG District Palawan, the individuals rescued by Coast Guard Substation Narra personnel on November 17 were identified as Kelvin Maurice Hofman, 74, and his wife, Deana Hofman, 67.

The elderly couple had embarked on a voyage from Kudat, Malaysia, with their final destination set as Puerto Princesa City.

However, their journey took an unexpected turn as they encountered adverse weather conditions, which eventually led to a distress situation. The urgency heightened when their yacht ran out of fuel, leaving them stranded and in need of immediate assistance.

PCG District Palawan responded to the distress call by mobilizing a search and rescue team composed of personnel from various agencies, including the Coast Guard Substation Narra, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Citinickel, Municipal Agriculture Office, and Brgy. Bato Bato officials, to ensure the Hofmans’ rescue

The team reached the yacht and safely rescued the couple, bringing them back to shore. Both seniors were reported to be in stable condition and were provided with immediate medical attention and support as a precaution.