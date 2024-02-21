Operatives of the Coast Guard Substation in Agutaya rescued 10 passengers and crew of a motorized boat that encountered distress in the waters near Oco Island, Agutaya, on Monday, February 19th.

According to a report from the Coast Guard District Palawan, CGSSA received a distress call from one of the passengers aboard MBCA Edcel and promptly dispatched a team to conduct a search and rescue operation.

The report further mentioned that the boat departed from Barangay Algeciras and was en route to Poblacion when the boat operator reported engine trouble, leaving them stranded in the middle of the sea.

The rescue team successfully towed the boat to Poblacion with all passengers and crew aboard.