(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting photo content. Readers should exercise caution.)

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) stationed in eastern Palawan reported several accomplishments this week, including rescue and enforcement operations.

The Coast Guard Station Eastern Palawan (CGSEP) and Coast Guard Sub-Station Agutaya (CGSSAGU) rescued the distressed watercraft R-Joy near Paya Island in Magsaysay town’s Brgy. Alcoba on Thursday, February 23.

The coast guard personnel pulled the boat to Paya Island to ensure the safety of its eight passengers and crew.

The captain said that on February 22, at approximately 2:00 p.m., while transiting Guinlabog Island, his crew realized that the starboard (right) bow had been damaged, allowing seawater to enter and resulting in the motorboat being half-submerged.

“Naging matagumpay ang nasabing pagresponde ng mga tauhan ng CGSEP dahil sa koordinasyon at suporta ng local government unit (LGU) ng Agutaya at mga mamamayan nito,” CGSEP said in a statement.

On February 21, the CGSEP chased a boat allegedly conducting illegal fishing activities around two nautical miles off Quimatin Island.

CGSEP claimed that during a nearly two-hour-long chase, they had difficulty capturing the fishing boat with 20 persons onboard.

“Sa ngayon ay nagsasagawa na ang nasabing Coast Guard Station ng isang masusing pagkokolekta ng mga ebidensya upang makapaghain ng reklamong administratibo at kriminal,” CGSEP said.

