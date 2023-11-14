The Philippine Coast Guard noted a record presence of 38 Chinese vessels swarming around Ayungin Shoal during the latest resupply mission, indicating the largest number ever documented in the vicinity of the grounded BRP Sierra Madre.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, the spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS), told CNN’s Pinky Webb on “The Source” that over the past months, China has escalated its presence around Ayungin Shoal with its Coast Guard and maritime militia ships.

He attributed this escalation to the Philippine resupply team’s increased efforts to approach the BRP Sierra Madre more closely than in past missions.

“As you can see, the Chinese are just responding with our intention to come close to Ayungin Shoal. I would explain that this is the reason why the Chinese, in the past so many months, have already been increasing their number of Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Chinese maritime militia because [we intend to get close] to Ayungin Shoal as we perform the resupply mission,” Tarriela said.

He noted that the recent resupply mission enabled the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to access LS 57, allowing them to supply Filipino soldiers with essentials, and also to transport members of the Philippine press.

On November 10, the resupply mission approached the BRP Sierra Madre, coming within 0.9 nautical miles.

Tarriela noted this as an important development in their operation, and although such a maneuver had never been attempted before, he highlighted the persistent efforts of the resupply mission, gradually closing in from distances of 10, 9, 8, 5, and eventually .9 nautical miles.

During a media briefing earlier in Manila, Tarriela reported that out of the 38 ships observed, the majority, numbering 28, were Chinese militia vessels. The rest were five CCG vessels and five People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships.

The NTF WPS in a statement also said that Chinese ships once again employed water cannons against a resupply boat delivering supplies to troops on the beached Philippine Navy vessel, an illegal act that did not succeed in redirecting the boat’s course.

The task force added that Unaizah Mae 1 and M/L Kalayaan also experienced highly hazardous and close-range harassment from CCG rigid-hulled inflatable boats while en route to BRP Sierra Madre, an aggressive behavior previously exhibited by Chinese boats.

NTF WPS said that both civilian boats were able to complete their resupply missions despite being constantly harassed by 11 CCG vessels and maritime militia boats.

Meanwhile, the CCG in a released statement described the resupply mission as “trespassing” into the waters near Ren’ai Jiao in China’s Nansha Islands, claiming it was conducted without the Chinese government’s permission.

“The China Coast Guard tracked and monitored the ships, took regulatory measures, and made temporary special arrangements for the Philippines to deliver food and other daily necessities,” it said.

It claimed that China has undeniable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including Ren’ai Jiao and the surrounding waters, and that the Philippines’ actions are a violation of China’s territorial sovereignty, a violation of the South China Sea Declaration, and a contradiction to promises previously made by the Philippines.