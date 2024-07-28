The Philippine Coast Guard released videos from a July 27 rotation and reprovisioning mission at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal to counter China’s claims that the country had sought prior permission for the operation.

The videos, made public on X by Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS), aims to show that Chinese ships kept their distance during the operation.

Tarriela said they disprove allegations made by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) that the Philippines had preemptively informed Beijing and sought permission for the rotation and reprovising (RoRe) mission.

“These videos further reinforce the statements made by both the DFA and NTFWPS that the Philippines did not and will not seek permission from the PRC for such missions. The videos clearly show that there was no boarding or inspection by the Chinese Coast Guard, contradicting the claims made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry,” he asserted.

