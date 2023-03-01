The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is constantly monitoring the oil spill from the stranded tanker MT Princess Empress, which sank Tuesday, in waters near Balingawan Point in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

According to the latest report from the PCG aviation force’s aerial reconnaissance mission, the oil spill is now 6 kilometers long and 4 kilometers wide. Yesterday, it was estimated to be 5 kilometers long and 500 meters wide.

The PCG vessel BRP Melchora Aquino has been monitoring the incident since yesterday.

Today, BRP Habagat was deployed to the area to serve as a marine pollution platform.

The assessment of the extent of the oil spillage is also being conducted by a private towing company chartered by the owners of the ill-fated tanker.

A crisis management committee was also formed to investigate and respond to the incident.

